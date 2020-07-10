MQM-P announces participation in GB elections

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced its participation in the forthcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson of the political party said in a statement that MQM-P will nominate members on every seat of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly.

The political party also demanded to declare free education till matriculation and establishment of a medical university in GB.

Earlier on June 27, President Arif Alvi had announced fresh polls in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on August 18.

The Legislative Assembly of the Gilgit Baltistan was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.

The president had announced to hold polls, under a caretaker system, in the federally-administered area to elect a new government in the region.

The federal government had appointed Mir Afzal, former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) as the caretaker chief minister of the autonomous region.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier announced the start of its preparations for the local body elections across the country on June 25.

