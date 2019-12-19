MQM-P announces rally in support of Pervez Musharraf

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced holding a public rally in Karachi in support of Pervez Musharraf against the death sentence awarded to him by the special court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the mass meeting would be held on December 22 (Sunday) at 2:00 pm in Karachi.

A few days ago, the MQM-P leaders including Haider Abbas Rizvi and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar met ex-Army Chief Pervez Musharraf in Dubai and inquired about his health.

The MQM-P leaders prayed for the quick recovery of the former president. Both leaders expressed concern over the verdict given by special court against him in treason case and assured him of MQM-P’s full support.

The ailing Musharraf thanked the MQM-P delegation for their support.

High Treason Case

The special court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against the former President and Military Chief.

According to the detailed verdict, Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Kareem awarded death sentence to the former president, while another member of the bench Justice Nazir Akbar had written a dissenting note and announced to set Pervez Musharraf free of the charges.

“The prosecution team failed to prove charges against the former president”, Justice Nazir Akbar’s dissenting note reads.

Charges Against Musharraf

The former president is accused of treason under Article 6 for suspending, subverting and abrogating the Constitution, imposing an emergency in the country in November 2007 and detaining judges of the superior courts.

The indictment comprises five charges cited imposition of Nov 3, 2007 emergency as one of the charges against Musharraf which led to the violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.

