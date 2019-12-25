MQM-P demands to arrest culprits behind Ali Raza Abidi murder  

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday demanded to arrest the culprits involved in the killing of the party leader and former MNA Ali Raza Abidi.

The demand was made from the party leaders after attending a religious gathering to commemorate his first death anniversary, observed at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed and Faisal Subzwari also attended the majlis held at the imambargah to offer prayers and remember the slain party leader.

The MQM-P leadership also met with the father of Ali Raza Abidi and assured their complete support in raising their voice for arresting all those involved in his murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abidi had been gunned down last year on Dec 25 outside his residence in Defence Housing Authority by unidentified armed men. Police had also submitted a final challan in the anti-terrorism court in the case on March 20.

On November 13, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has adjourned the hearing of murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi till November 18.

The anti-terrorism court resumed the hearing of the murder case where the accused persons including Farooq, Ghazali, Abu Bakar Abdul Haseeb have been produced.

The defence lawyer pleaded the court to wait for the judgement of the high court that is hearing bail petitions of the accused persons. He requested to postpone the indictment till the high court’s verdict arises in the petitions.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till November 18 without any proceeding. However, the court is likely to indict the accused persons in the Abidi murder case.

Read: Court rejects bail plea of three suspects in Ali Raza Abidi murder case

It is pertinent to mention here that the ATC had declared four MQM party workers including Hassnain, Bilal, Ghulam Mustafa a.k.a Kali Charan and Faizan wanted and absconding from the court of law.

The court also ordered arrest warrants of all four individuals.

Those imprisoned prior in relation to the heinous murder, Farooq, Ghazali and Abu Bakr were brought in front of the court for questioning.

