MQM-P being controlled by feudal’s, land hoarders: Farooq Sattar

THATTA: Former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday said that the notion of rural and urban Sindh should be abolished if the province wants to move forward, ARY News reported.

The politician said that his former political party was being ruled over by land hoarders and feudal’s.

He also said that the MQM-P was currently indulged in the politics of divisiveness, hatred and occupation.

“Federal institutes do not give Sindh its due share in its resources, natural gas comes from Sindh but the province itself is deprived of it,” said Sattar.

Farooq Sattar said that when blame is being levied on people who inflicted damage upon Karachi, Mayor Karachi and MQM-P will not be left without a blemish. The party and its people in power quarters would have to own up to their deficiencies, said Sattar.

Sattar also claimed that the current wheat and sugar crisis in the country was ‘unnatural’ and the current government was responsible for the conundrum.

