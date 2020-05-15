ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan met a contingent of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) employees today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The MQM-P contingent includes Amin Ul Haq, Muhammad Ali Khan, Salahuddin, Usman Qadri and others. Matters pertaining to Sindh, Karachi and interior Sindh were the focus of discussion.

Development projects in Karachi and the local government system were also discussed among the dignitaries.

The MQM-P leaders hailed PM Imran Khan’s efforts against the novel coronavirus and said that they were cognizant of all the efforts being made by the government.

The leaders also said that they were resolute to continue working shoulder to shoulder with the government against the menace of coronavirus and all other matters related to the development and sustainability of Karachi and Sindh.

Read More: Sindh governor approves Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance

PM Khan said that the past governments had completely neglected the Sindh citizens. He said that the country’s progress links with the development of Karachi.

The premier said the federal government is fully aware of the difficulties being faced by Karachiites and business community. He added that the government has top priority to provide facilities and eases to the common man. He criticised that policies were devised in past to benefit elites instead of focusing common people.

PM Khan reiterated that Sindh people are the priority of the federal government and the Centre will play its role for the development of the province.

