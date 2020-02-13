MQM-P convener attends PM-led meeting, denies rejoining cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday attended a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to review progress on Sindh projects but denied reports of rejoining the federal cabinet, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review progress on federal funded projects in the Sindh province. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and concerned secretaries.

Later talking to ARY NEWS after the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they had held talks on their demands and hope for a positive outcome soon.

While denying any reports of withdrawing his resignation or rejoining the cabinet, Siddiqui said that he had not taken back his resignation.

Moreover, the MQM-P while commenting on the meeting reports said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had a meeting with Asad Umar on fulfillment of the promises made with the party at the time of joining the federal coalition government.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan came to attend the meeting at the end,” the party said.

Earlier in the day it was reported that MQM-P leadership has decided to make a ‘big decision’ in near future in view of its differences with the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Read More: Sindh governor briefs PM Imran on talks with MQM-P

Sources said that MQM-P leadership complains about the non-seriousness of the federal government towards releasing funds for the development of Karachi despite making many promises after spending 18 months into power.

Sources closer to MQM-P said that the leadership has decided to finalise its future strategy as the political party is facing pressure from the citizens. The members of the MQM-P Rabita Committee have joined heads to mull over beginning a public contact campaign and its dissociation with the government’s alliance, sources added.

Comments

comments