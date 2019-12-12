MQM-P expresses grief over deaths in PIC incident

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday expressed its grief over violence from lawyers in the premises of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

At least six people, mostly heart patients being treated at the hospital, died after a dispute between lawyers and young doctors led to violence from lawyers in the hospital premises on Wednesday.

Expressing its grief, the party said that the lawyers should have shown patience keeping in view the sanctity of their profession. It termed the loss of lives in the incident as tragic.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took to Twitter and revealed that 46 rioters have been apprehended thus far by the police in relation to the tragic Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) incident.

The tweet said that miscreants are currently in custody and their physical remands have been issued to carry on with the inquiry procedure.

“Others involved in the ransacking of PIC are currently being identified and will be dealt with according to the law,” said Usman Buzdar.

“Those involved in the murders of patients in the healthcare institute are also being recognised to be punished.”

In an accompanying tweet, the Chief Minister said that the PIC will be back to full functionality tomorrow as restoration efforts have concluded after the riot.

Usman Buzdar also said that ‘Riot Management SOPs’ were also being taken under consideration to improve and overhaul them to deal with such matters in a satisfactory and more efficient way.

