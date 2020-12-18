MQM-P delegation meets Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation on Friday called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed at his office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Federal Minister Aminul Haque, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Haider Abbass Rizvi. The MQM delegation discussed the party’s reservations with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in the meeting.

The MQM-P leaders raised issues of missing party workers and return of the party offices so that they can freely exercise their right of doing politics.

They also urged the minister to take notice of the disappeared party workers, false FIRs against the party and the non-arrest of the killers of the MQM-P workers.

Rasheed assured the visiting delegation of prompt action for the arrest of the killers involved in MQM-P workers’ assassination.

The delegation hoped that their demands would be met in accordance with the law.

On Thursday, a high-level delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had also met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The session of the coalition partners had discussed the overall political situation of Sindh, Karachi package and other concerned matters, sources said.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured coalition partners that their all reservations will be addressed and the party will also be kept in the loop in consultations over Karachi projects.

