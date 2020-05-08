KARACHI: A two-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to meet Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah today (Friday) at 4:00pm, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule the meeting between both MQM-P and the PPP will take place at the CM House Sindh. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and Khawaja Izharful Hassan will represent the MQM-P in the meeting.

Well informed sources said MQM-P will present the recommendations and the demands of the traders for reopening of their businesses in the city.

The meeting will discuss the problems being faced by the traders and facilities being provided at the hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak.

It may be noted that MQM-P had supported the traders’ demand for resuming business activities in the city.

Talking to a traders delegation that visited the party headquarters in Bahadurabad on Tuesday, the MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that the traders should provide them with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves prepare to resume their businesses.

“Lockdown game is now over,” he had said adding that the city now has to resume its business.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government had allowed to resume business activities in the province with strict conditions attached to it during coronavirus lockdown.

