MQM-P hints parting ways with federal govt once again: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership has decided to make a ‘big decision’ in near future in view of its differences with the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that MQM-P leadership complains about the unseriousness of the federal government for showing unseriousness to release funds for the development of Karachi despite making many promises after spending 18 months into power.

Sources closer to MQM-P said that the leadership has decided to finalise its future strategy as the political party is facing pressure from the citizens. The members of the MQM-P Rabita Committee have joined heads to mull over beginning a public contact campaign and its dissociation with the government’s alliance, sources added.

On February 6, another round of talks between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its disgruntled ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) had come to an end with the two sides seeming to be in agreement on the resolution of civic issues troubling the port city.

Sindh governor briefs PM Imran on talks with MQM-P

Speaking to media after the meeting, Planning Minister Asad Umar had regretted the metropolis had been ignored for years.

Stressing that the city has an important role in the country’s economic growth, he said it is entitled to uplift schemes.

The federal minister rejected the impression of confusion surrounding talks between the government and its ally saying the two parties, which he said, held the mandate of the city want resolution of the issues confronting its denizens.

