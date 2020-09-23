KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced on Wednesday to lead a march to demand rights for Karachi city tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The urban political movement of Sindh MQM-P has organized a march for “Karachi rights” at 2 pm tomorrow the starting point of which is Ayesha Manzil, Central Karachi –MQM-P center– and the concluding point is Quaid’s mausoleum, M. A. Jinnah road.

For the past 12 years, the Peoples Party-led Sindh government has meted out unfair treatment on urban parts of the province, senior party leader Amir Khan said on the eve of its march.

Khan said that for the redressal of grievances faced by urban Sindh, his party has gone from pillar to post but to no avail. He said that the party has knocked on all the relevant doors to allay the ordeal.

Moreover, he remarked that when it comes to the public sector jobs, the Sindh government always overlooked applications from urban areas of the province and further asserted that the Karachi uplift package promised by the centre was not being materialized either.

He also criticized the Sindh government’s plan to control Karachi by installing an administrator for the metropolis from Larkana.

The party has distributed pamphlets amongst populace across the metropolis to inform them of the march agenda. It has also put up posters and party flags along the march’s trajectory.

Party camps to welcome and mobilize supporters have also been set up while the party shall essentially assemble all its workers and supporters at its base camp set up at Ayesha Manzil.

Amir Khan concluded that the march tomorrow will decide that Karachi belonged to MQM-P, it still does and it surely will.

