MQM-P convener complains PM Imran about arrests of party workers

KARACHI: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has contacted Prime Minister Imran Khan for complaining about the arrests of party workers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During the telephonic conversation, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui complained the premier about the harassment and detainments of the party workers.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan has summoned a report from the interior minister and Sindh police chief over the complaint of Dr Siddiqui.

The political party, a coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), held a consultative session of its Rabita Committee at the Bahardurabad headquarters today. The session was attended by national and provincial lawmakers, as well as by the MQM-P’s representatives in the local government and federal ministers.

After conclusion of the Rabita Committee’s session, Dr Siddiqui condemned arrests of his political party in a press conference.

He said, ‘MQM will celebrate the events in connection with August 14. I am paying tribute to our workers for efficiently working during Eidul Azha and rainfall.’

Siddiqui claimed that the Sindh government had asked around MQM-P workers to appear in the police stations as the authorities were updating the lists of political activists.

‘We showed respect to the law and sent the workers to the police stations where they had been detained. Although, some of our workers were released but it is the matter of concern. Many of our elected representatives are still present inside the police stations. A fake dacoity case had been filed against the MQM-P’s town in-charge in Malir.’

He said that conspiracies are being made against MQM-P for stopping it to represent middle-class segment of the society in the parliament.

The MQM-P convener demanded immediate release of the detained workers.

Comments

comments