MQM-P MPA Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan tests positive for COVID-19  

KARACHI: Another Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and member Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan has tested positive for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The MQM-P leader was attending the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led multi-party conference at the Chief Minister House when he came to know that he has contracted the infection.

Khawaja Izhar left the conference soon after becoming aware of it.

He is not the first MQM-P leader to test positive for the virus as MQM-P Coordination Committee member Faisal Sabzwari tested positive for coronavirus on June 04.

In a message posted on micro blogging site-Twitter, the MQM-P leader said that his parents, wife and two daughters have tested positive for the virus previously.

“Now, I have also tested positive for COVID-19,” said Faisal Subzwari while divulging that his another daughter and second wife Madiha Naqvi have, however, tested negative for it.

He asked the masses to pray for their early recovery. “For God’s sake adopt precautionary measures and save yourself,” he said while warning that the hospitals in the city are unable to accommodate virus patients.

The party’s provincial lawmaker Mangla Sharma, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 13. The member of provincial assembly (MPA) in Sindh, Mangla Sharma, said in a statement that she and her husband underwent COVID-19 tests due to emergence of some symptoms.

Ms Sharma said they went into isolation at their residence after tested positive for the virus.

Later on May 31, another party lawmaker elected from PS-119, Ali Khurshidi tested positive for the virus. He was advised to go into self-isolation.

