MQM-P to get one more ministry in Centre

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has agreed to give one more ministry to its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in Centre, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, it was agreed to give one more ministry to MQM-P in the federation. It was also decided in the meeting that Centre will provide a financial package to Mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad.

“Karachi cannot be ignored as it plays an important role in the development of the country,” added PM.

PM Khan also formed a committee and has given a task to Sindh governor and law minister which would give further recommendations to PM in two days.

On the occasion, PM Imran appreciated the positive role of MQM-P in the democratic process.

After successful negotiations, now MQM-P would support the government in the National Assembly (NA) for the federal budget approval.

Earlier in the day, the coalition partner of the federal government Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to handover the Karachi package funds directly.

According to details, MQM-P has expressed reservations with PM Imran during the parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) which was also attended by its allies in Islamabad on Tuesday.

