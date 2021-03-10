ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Barrister Saif along with the Federal Minister for Science and Technology called on PM Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad. On the occasion, the MQM-P leader shown his consent to join PTI.

Barrister Saif is retiring as a Senator tomorrow.

Muhammad Ali Khan Saif has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan, since March 2015. He served as Federal Minister for tourism, and Youth Affairs from November 2007 to March 2008 in the caretaker federal cabinet of Prime Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro.

On Tuesday, newly elected Senator from Balochistan, Abdul Qadir had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The announcement was made by Qadir during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital. The Senator had extended his full support to the premier. On the occasion, PM Khan welcomed the induction of Abdul Qadir in PTI.

