MQM-P office allowed to campaign again, was sealed over ‘controversial songs’

KARACHI: Security forces have allowed Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) election office to operate and carry out election campaign, for vacant PS-88 seat, after it was sealed late last night for playing party songs of banned MQM London, ARY News reported.

The election office in Gulistan e Johar area, set to campaign for by-polls to be held Feb 16, on PS-88 Malir, seat which fell vacant after Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial lawmaker Ghulam Murtaza Baloch passed away due to the novel coronavirus infection in June last year.

Last night when the MQM-P delegation inaugurated their election office a group of youth blasted MQM-L songs exalting their controversial founder who faces sedition charges, among others, following which the office was sealed and suspects were detained.

However, the leadership explained their position to the Law Enforcement Agencies that if was nothing but misunderstanding and a mistake.

Now, as per the latest information, the office has been allowed to run its affairs and campaign for an imminent by-poll.

READ: Ruckus in NA as govt tables bill seeking open ballot for Senate polls

Separately on polls, the federal government tabled a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly on earlier today to hold the Senate elections through a show of hands.

The 26th constitutional amendment bill was tabled by Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem in the lower house amid protest by the opposition members with thumping desks.

While speaking about the bill later in the lower house, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs said that government wants to end horse-trading in the Senate elections.

Comments

comments