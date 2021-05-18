MQMP announces protest campaign against PPP over 'discrimination'

KARACHI: The port city’s political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has Tuesday announced to lead a campaign against Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over unequal and discriminatory distribution of resources, ARY News reported.

Starting May 27, MQM-P leadership has said it will lead a protest rally, against the Sindh government, starting at Expo Center Karachi towards Karachi Press Club with an agenda that Karachiites do not receive their rights and resources because Sindh government discriminates against them.

MQM-P Rabta Committee has chalked out a plan in their meeting today wherein they decided to mobilize there support base into leading rallies across Karachi starting May 27.

The purpose of this campaign is to protest against the nepotism and discrimination against Urdu speaking Karachiites at the hands of PPP-led Sindh government, MQM-P said.

READ: PPP’s Qadir Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-poll recount

Pertinent to note that in the Karachi’s latest bypoll in the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-249, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials completed earlier last week the recounting of votes and announced PPP’s Qadir Mandokhail as victor.

During the third day of the recounting process, the ECP officials concluded the recounting of votes of all 276 polling stations and as result, the electoral body has decided to maintain their erstwhile announcement.

