PPP to hold political rally in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to hold a rally on Sunday in Karachi in response to rival political party’s recent rallies, ARY News reported.

On Friday the party leaders sporadically announced the prospects of a power show on October 4 (today), admittedly in response to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) rallies where the urban political party raised demands for a separate province.

The PPP’s power show tomorrow will take the course form Ayesha Manzil roundabout, same as MQM-P rally’s origin point, up to Empress Market.

This was announced by Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani while addressing a press briefing.

Ghani said that the rally will kick off from Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad at 2 pm on Sunday.

Read more: MQM-P demands new province in Sindh, calls for more protests ahead

Ghani claimed that PPP’s march will be a success and thousands of people will participate in it.

The people in Karachi have rejected the politics of MQM-P and the PPP’s rally will prove that the masses are with them.

On September 25, Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) in its march for Karachi rights had demanded yet again for a new province carved out of the present Sindh province.

 

