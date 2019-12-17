MQM-P, PSP voice concern over special court’s verdict in Musharraf treason case

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday raised concerns over special court’s verdict in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported.

“A man who served the country for many years is being called as a traitor while other leaders who plundered national kitty and fled the country were declared loyal, said MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddique in a statement.

The MQM-P leader and federal minister said that there were no allegations of corruption against Pervez Musharraf, adding the former president was denied the fundamental right of self-defense.

The PSP in a statement said that legal procedures were not completed by the court in high treason case verdict against Musharraf.

“The decision made by the special court to award death sentence to Pervez Musharraf has not been accepted by anyone in the country,” said PSP in a statement.

The special court in its verdict today awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case. The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

