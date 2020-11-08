MQM-P clears the air over return of party leaders, ‘others’

HYDERABAD: Senior Deputy Convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Amir Khan on Sunday said that Hyder Abbas Rizvi and Adil Siddiqui are part of their party.

They are part of the MQM-P, he said while terming the reports of other people coming to the country as unrealistic and far beyond the truth.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P leaders Haider Abbas Rizvi and Adil Siddiqui have returned to Pakistan after a long period amid reports that some other party leaders may also return to the country.

Speaking over their alliance in the federal government, Amir Khan said that although they are not satisfied with the performance of the incumbent government, however, still they would not oppose them.

“Our promises regarding Karachi and Hyderabad projects are yet to be fulfilled,” he said while demanding the PTI government to improve its performance.

He further rejected any chance that MQM-P would play its role in toppling the incumbent government by withdrawing its support.

Speaking regarding the opposition alliance, PDM, he said that the MQM-P is currently part of the government but they are still watching their activities closely.

“It is a fight between bigwigs and we are only monitoring the situation,” the MQM-P leader said adding that the future outcome of this fight would reveal as to remains and who is sent packing.

He lamented the PPP government over its claims of performing in the province especially in Karachi and said that it has been two months since they left the powers of the local bodies. “What have they done during this time period,” he said.

He further said that he does not foresee early local bodies elections in the province.

