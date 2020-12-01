MQM-P Senator Ateeq Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest politician to become a victim of the infection, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for the Senator confirmed the reports and said that Ateeq Shaikh underwent a medical examination at a private hospital, where was diagnosed with having COVID-19 infection.

The doctors have declared his condition as satisfactory and he has been advised to self-isolate at his home.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM leader and former provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passed away on Monday due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus.

Adil Siddiqui who had arrived in Islamabad earlier this month was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The politician was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Karachi, where he was pronounced dead today by the medical team.

The second wave of the COVID-19 has claimed several lives of people belonging to various walks of life including, journalists, politicians, and judges, and others.

