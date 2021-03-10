MQM-P senator seeks fatwa to cast vote during ‘Idat’

KARACHI: Newly elected Senator of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalida Ateeb has sought a fatwa to vote in the upcoming election of the chairman and deputy chairman Senate during ‘Idat’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Khalida Ateeb is currently in Idat, a mandatory period to confirm that the divorcee or the widow is not expecting.

Every vote is crucial for the PTI-led coalition government as the elections for the chairman and deputy chairman slots of the Senate are coming near. Upon request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to ensure all votes, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asked party leader Kishawar Zehra to contact the newly senator-elect Khalida Ateeb to end her Idat and vote in the polls.

The MQM-P lawmaker has sought a fatwa from Jamia Banoria and Darul Ulum Korangi. She said that she will decide in light of the fatwa.

Read more: Senate deputy chairman: PM Imran summons allied parties meeting

Upper house of the Parliament will elect the chairman and the deputy chairman on March 12. The federal government has nominated current Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as their candidate for the spot, while the PDM has announced former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as their joint candidate for the chairmanship of the Senate.

Comments

comments