KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) provincial lawmaker Basit Ahmed Siddiqui on Sunday claimed receiving a life threat, ARY NEWS reported.

The MQM-P lawmaker, who according to official record lives in Surjani area of Karachi, has approached the Sindh police and apprised them regarding the life threat.

“Someone wrote my name with a threat on my vehicle’s front mirror that 11 days have been left,” he said while also providing the CCTV footage of the incident.

The police on the other hand said that it has started probe into the matter after a formal request from the lawmaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time a lawmaker has claimed receiving threats or being attacked in the city although such incidents have almost died down due to effective crackdown against criminal and militant elements in the city.

In May of previous year, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and provincial lawmakers Shehla Reza and Saeed Ghani have claimed receiving life threats from the faction of the MQM.

On recommendation of the law enforcement agencies, the Sindh Home Department has issued a security alert in this regard.

Sources said the Home Department has directed to provide Shehla Reza and Saeed Ghani fool-proof security. Both the PPP leaders have been barred from doing any unnecessary activity, said sources.

Raza and Saeed Ghani have received copies of the security alert.

