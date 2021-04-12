MQM-P issues statement on approval of 2017 census results

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday welcomed the Council of Common Interest (CCI) decision of holding a fresh census in the country, ARY News reported.

The CCI on Monday approved the results of the 2017 national population census with majority votes and decided to hold the new census by end of 2021.

MQM-P Senator, Faisal Subzwari, while talking to media on Monday said that holding of new population census was a good decision taken by the federal government. He termed the approval of the new census as a win of MQM-P’s principal stance.

“MQM-P approached Supreme Court on 2017 population census and had put 2017 census results as its first condition in a nine-point MoU signed with PTI government during the formation of govt back in 2018,” he said while describing efforts of MQM-P on the new census.

He said that the results of the new population census should be published before the 2023 general elections.

The meeting of the CCI was held here presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan and was attended by the chief ministers of all the provinces.

Later giving details of the meeting in a press conference here, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan voted in favor of the approval while the Sindh Chief Minister voted against the approval.

