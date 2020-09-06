Other parts of urban Sindh expect uplift packages as well: MQM-P

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) said on Sunday that it expects transformation packages for Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah and Sukkur as well, ARY News reported.

MQM-P Rabta Committee convened a meeting in its Bahadurabad head office today to discuss the repercussions of torrential rains this monsoon season. The meeting was chaired by party convener and former federal minister for information technology and telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The party leadership commended the visit of prime minister in the rain-hit Karachi and the financial package for the uplift of Karachi to the tune of Rs1.1 trillion. However, the meeting noted that the people of other parts of urban Sindh expected similar aid from the centre.

Read: MQM-P shows concerns over delay in appointment of Karachi administrator

Pegging its hopes on the centre, the Rabta Committee has often expressed its reservations that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took every decision keeping in view their personal political interests. It noted that the ruling party in Sindh doesn’t take into consideration the concerns raised by the elected members of urban Sindh.

The members of MQM-P said that PPP has a feudalistic ideology and it dreamt of taking over urban Sindh.

Another MQM-P leader and ex-Mayor Waseem Akhtar, before his tenure concluded, held a press conference wherein he lamented the lack of coordination and delivery on part of Sindh’s ruling party.

Read: Feel like a beggar asking for Karachi’s rights: Mayor Waseem Akhtar

He alleged that the Sindh government has taken hold of the revenue-generating departments by including institutions into newly-created Keamari district. He added that districts are being created on a political basis in Karachi. The mayor said that stakeholders of the metropolis were not consulted before declaring Keamari as a district.

Comments

comments