MQM-P is part of Karachi Transformation Committee: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Monday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was the part of high-powered Karachi Transformation Committee, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail said that MQM-P had no concerns over the Rs.162bn packed for Karachi.

Responding to a question about profiteering in the holy month of Ramazan, the governor expressed concerns over artificial price hike and hoarding in the province.

He said that the government was providing subsidy on many food items in Ramazan and underscored the need for more work on sasta bazaars and Utility Stores.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed that prices of essential edible items should not go beyond the reach of common man, he added.

Earlier on March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a Rs.162 billion special package for Karachi.

Announcing the package here, the prime minister had said it included ten projects related to public transportation and seven to sewerage system.

He had stressed that Pakistan’s prosperity was contingent upon the development of Karachi. The prime minister had said, “Karachi’s development is the responsibility of the Sindh government but unfortunately, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that came to power after winning elections from the interior of Sindh, didn’t take care of the port city.”

