KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has announced preparation of its draft for the Sindh Local Government Act, ARY News reported on Thursday.

MQM leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil talking to media here said that a consultative body has also been proposed in the bill to create harmony in different institutions. The problems will be effectively resolved at local level if the draft passed into a law, he added.

The MQM has hammered out proposed local government law after consultation with all others, Naveed Jamil said.

“In Karachi and other cities different authorities are functioning at different levels. The formation of consultation body has been proposed for coordination of all authorities for the sake of resolution of the public issues,” he said.

The mayor will head the consultative body, he further said.

Moreover, proposed Neighborhood Council and Relief Council will extend help in dispute resolution, he added.

“The proposed law also recommends tax recovery powers to union councils”, another MQM leader Mohammad Hussain said. He questioned the rationale of denying powers to union councils.

The MQM leader alleged that the corruption has increased in Sindh after the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The problems will be resolved at grassroots level with taxation powers to union councils. Presently local councils lacking powers to resolve issues, MQM leader said.

Mohammad Hussain also demanded provision of resources to local councils under the Provincial Finance Commission.

Comments

comments