Senate elections: MQM-P reaffirms support to PTI

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Aminul Haque on Sunday reiterated that his party will support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for technocrat seat in the upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News’ program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Aminul Haque said that his party will vote for the PTI’s candidate in the Senate elections. “We will cast our vote to PTI’s candidate irrespective of the personality,” he added.

Responding to a question, the MQM-P leader said that his party makes decisions in a democratic manner, adding that the party’s leadership was mulling over the PPP’s offer. He maintained that their doors are open to all.

Read More: PPP approaches MQM-P for support in Senate elections

Earlier on February 27, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had reached out to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for support in Senate elections.

According to details, a PPP delegation comprising of Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Memon and Waqar Mehdi had visited MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad, where they were welcomed by the party’s senior deputy convener Amir Khan.

During the meeting, both sides had discussed the upcoming Senate elections as the PPP leaders sought MQM-P support for their candidates.

