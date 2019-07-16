QUETTA: Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) will support Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the wake of opposition’s no-trust motion against him.

“We will extend unconditional support to Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and will vote against the opposition’s no-confidence motion,” the MQM convener said while talking to media after visiting the National Incubation Centre of the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences on Monday.

He said it is the democratic right of opposition parties to table a no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman, but stressed that sit-ins or protests could not resolve any issue.

Read More: We all are voters of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani: Shafqat Mahmood

The opposition parties in the Senate, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), have unanimously decided to oust Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani which has triggered a counter-reaction from the party in the federal government PTI which looks to de-seat Saleem Mandviwalla.

A motion of no-confidence has been tabled by the opposition in Senate against its chairman, meanwhile, the opposition’s Rehbar Committee has nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate for Chairman Senate office.

Comments

comments