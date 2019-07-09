MQM-P accuses Sindh govt of selling jobs

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui here on Tuesday accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government of selling government jobs, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Siddiqui alleged that the provincial government was deliberately neglecting urban population in government jobs. He further said that MQM believed in freedom of expression and added that they would oppose all the measures that could curb the independence of media.

On the occasion, Siddiqui paid rich tribute to those who laid down their lives for Urdu and announced to observe death anniversary of ‘Shuhda-e-Urdu’ every year.

Read More: MQM-P urges PM Imran to help urban Sindh get due rights

Earlier on May 29, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) headed by Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

The delegation had demanded the Prime Minister to hold investigation into the corrupt and illegal practice of denying the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad their due rights in government jobs.

They pleaded for ensuring that big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad get their due right in developmental funds till the establishment of provincial financial commission.

Comments

comments