MQM worker’s house raided, large cache of arms and ammunition seized

NAWABSHAH: Police raided the house of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) worker, Yusuf, alias ‘Baroodi’ today, ARY News reported.

Local police seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from his residence, claimed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Read More: ‘Hope murderer will spend last days of his life in Jail’, Fawad on MQM founder’s…

The SSP revealed that the weaponry could’ve been used for nefarious purposes.

A prior criminal record already exists against the MQM-L worker.

Yesterday (Thursday), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was charged by Metropolitan Police over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London.

Read More: CTD arrests killer of MQM’s MPA Liaquat Qureshi

The MQM founder was charged by the Metropolitan Police under terrorism act upon his arrival at Southwark police station today.

Altaf Hussain was produced before District Judge Emma Arbuthnot, Chief Magistrate at Westminster Court, where he was granted conditional bail.

The conditions are:

A ban on making speeches to the media. Must remain at the residence between midnight and 9:am. Passport to remain in custody.

Comments

comments