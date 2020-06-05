KARACHI: Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has demanded to impose emergency in the megacity due to rising cases of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

Siddiqui also asked for the health budget of the country to be doubled on war footing.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui urged the people of Pakistan to excercise extreme care and caution against the pathogen.

Siddiqui said that the virus was spreading at a breakneck pace and great vigilance and proactive approach was required to tackle the matter on hand.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Coordination Committee member Faisal Sabzwari tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

In a message posted on micro blogging site-Twitter, the MQM-P leader said that his parents, wife and two daughters had tested positive for the virus previously.

He asked the masses to pray for their early recovery. “For God’s sake adopt precautionary measures and save yourself,” he said while warning that the hospitals in the city are unable to accommodate virus patients.

He is not the first MQM-P leader to test positive for the virus as at least two lawmakers of the party have contracted the virus prior to him.

