‘PM Imran is getting unprecedented respect, love for Pakistan’: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was getting unprecedented respect and love for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social media website twitter today, Faisal Javed said that owing to PM Imran Khan’s credibility and efforts, the global community was looking towards Pakistan as the most significant country in the world, blessed with huge strategic and investment opportunities.

He said PM’s anti-corruption drive helped restore confidence of foreign countries in Pakistan and added that Pakistanis were getting great respect across the world due to his leadership.

It’s the #ImranKhanFactor that Pakistanis are getting great respect from all across the world. His credible and honest leadership has given a great boost to our foreign policy. He is getting unprecedented respect and love for Pakistan. #PMIKInUSA — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) July 21, 2019

Faisal said, “Imran Khan’s credible and honest leadership has given a great boost to our foreign policy.”

Read More: PM Imran Khan reaches US on three-day official visit

Earlier on July 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached the United States (US) to pay a three-day official visit over the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Accompanied by a small delegation, the premier had departed in a commercial flight on Saturday. Since assuming office, it is the first state visit of PM Khan to the US on the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.

During the visit, PM Khan will call on President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

