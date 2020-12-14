LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday expressed anger with Lahore division party leadership over the “unimpressive” public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz while chairing PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Central Working Committee (CWC) meetings in Lahore has expressed displeasure with the party leaders after they failed to bring out the people to the jalsagah.

“Lahore division leadership failed to bring people to PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.” It was expected that 500,000 people will attend the rally but unfortunately, the rally could not attract as much audience as it was being expected,” said Maryam Nawaz in a meeting.

Sources aware of the development said that Maryam Nawaz made it clear in the meeting that designations would be given to party workers in the future based on their individual performance.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan.

According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Independent sources told ARY News that 9,000 to 10,000 people were present in the PDM rally held in Lahore.

