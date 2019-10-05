Ms. Marvel is the new playable character in ‘Avengers’ video game

Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel has been revealed as the secret protagonist for Avengers video game which revolves around the 2012 New York attack.

After being the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the Pakistani-American superhero will hit a different type of screen. It was confirmed at the New York Comic Con this week.

She will be joining Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Hulk as the sixth playable character for Marvel’s Avengers console game. Ms Marvel was voiced by Sandra Saad, a Pakistani-American.

Although all other figures are ‘main characters’, she is the ‘protagonist’. The game’s narrative designer, Hannah MacLeod, explained “You’ll experience our original story through her unique perspective.”

The trailer shows that she received her powers when exposed to mysterious Terrigen Gas following a Helicarrier explosion that supposedly killed Captain America. Due to the gas, Khan’s hidden Inhuman polymorph powers manifest allowing her to stretch her body.

Five years later, Ms. Marvel comes across evidence showing a conspiracy behind the events of that day.

Shaun Escayg, creative director and writer at Crystal Dynamics said “Telling our story of Kamala’s coming-of-age brings a fresh, hopeful perspective to the gameplay experience and her unique abilities as Ms. Marvel make her a character every person can relate to and will want to play.”

He added “Kamala Khan is one of the unique characters that makes our game stand apart from any Avengers story experienced before.”

The game will release on May 15, 2020, for PC, Xbox One and PS4.

