Ms Marvel—first Muslim superhero is coming in Disney Plus TV series

Marvel’s first Muslim superhero Ms.Marvel aka Kamala Khan is getting it’s own live-action TV series on Disney Plus. 

It was confirmed during Disney’s fan event, D23 convention on Friday by Marvel Studios where Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige came with quite a few surprises.

He said Disney Plus would develop series based on characters She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight.

“You will meet her [Ms.Marvel/Kamala Khan] in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films,” Feige announced, adding, “It is incredibly exciting for us.”

Bisha K. Ali, staff writer of Four Weddings and a Funeral staff will be the series’ showrunner.

It will revolve around the life of  Pakistani-American born teenager in Jersey City who possesses shapelifting superhuman power.

The streaming platform will launch internationally on November 12.

