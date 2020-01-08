Mubasher Lucman faces a ban

ISLAMABAD: Anchorperson Mubasher Lucman has faced a ban to enter the premises of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) over ‘false reporting and accusations’ made against the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who is also an advocate of the Supreme Court (SC) and a LBA member.

Fawad Chaudhry made the revelation in his Twitter message where he has shared a copy of the notification released by the LBA executive committee that condemned the act of Mubasher Lucman for levelling accusations against the federal minister and considered his action as ‘blatant misuse of Freedom of Speech and Information’.

Chaudhry said that Lucman will not be allowed to enter the premises of LBA until he tendered an apology over his unjust accusations.

The notification, shared by the federal minister, also read the executive committee expressed distress and frustration over the recent statements made by Lucman. The Bar has also sought a written and an on-air apology from the anchorperson. The executive committee warned Lucman for taking further legal actions against him within the parameters of law and constitution.

لاہور بار ایسوسی ایشن نے مبشر لقمان کے لاہور بار میں داخلے پر پابندی لگا دی، جب تک معزز بار رکن اور وفاقی وزیر فواد چوہدری سے بے سروپا الزامات پر معافی نہیں مانگتا بار کا رخ نہ کریں ورنہ خود ذمہ دار ہوں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/POtgeavrRd — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 8, 2020

On January 5, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had slapped anchorperson Mubasher Lucman in a valima ceremony of Mohsin Leghari’s son.

The incident took place in the valima ceremony of the son of Punjab’s irrigation minister, Mohsin Leghari, where Fawad Chaudhry slapped Mubasher Lucman and later they engaged into the physical altercation.

Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Jehangir Tareen were present at the time of scuffle between Chaudhry and Lucman.

Reacting upon the incident, Chaudhry in his Twitter message criticised Lucman, saying that the anchorperson cannot be considered as a journalist and call it his duty to expose such people.

مبشر لقمان جیسے لوگوں کا صحافت سے کوئ تعلق نہیں یہ وہ طوائفیں ہیں جوصحافت میں گھس گئ ہیں، ایسے صحافتی دلالوں کو بے نقاب کرنا سب کا فرض ہے۔ https://t.co/5YQhc8eQMK — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 5, 2020

