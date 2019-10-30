Hearing of Mufti Kifayatullah’s bail petition adjourned till Thursday

ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Abbottabad bench has adjourned the hearing of the bail petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah after the deputy commissioner sought time to file a reply, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PHC’s Abbottabad bench resumed hearing of the petition filed by the JUI-F firebrand and cleric Mufti Kifayatullah. During the hearing, the deputy commissioner has sought time from the high court to submit his reply till Thursday (tomorrow).

After accepting his plea, the high court has strictly directed him to file reply in the case on Thursday and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Earlier, Jamiat e Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader Mufti Kifayatullah’s arrest challenged in the court of law on October 29.

Read: Police arrest JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah from Islamabad

The arrest had been made under clause 3 of the maintenance of public order (MPO) ordinance was challenged in the Abbottabad high court by the lawyers of Mufti Kifayatullah.

The clause states, “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order, it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody as may be prescribed under sub-section (7), of such person for such period as may, subject to the other provisions of this section, be specified in the order, and Government, if satisfied that for the aforesaid reasons it is necessary so to do, may,extend from time to time the period of such detention, [for a period not exceeding six months at a time.”

The court had also issued notices to all parties named in the case and asked them to ensure there presence during court hearings on the matter.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl’s (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested on Sunday, October 27 by Islamabad police for issuing provocative remarks against national institutions.

