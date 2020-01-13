JUI-F suspends Mufti Kifayatullah’s party membership: sources

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has suspended the basic membership of its senior member Mufti Kifayatullah here on Monday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the provincial central Majlis-e-Amla meeting has suspended the membership of former MNA Mufti Kifayatullah over violating party discipline.

It may be noted that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl’s (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah had been arrested on October 27 by Islamabad police for issuing provocative remarks against national institutions.

He was released later on after court granted him bail.

Back in November 2019, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was injured in an attack near Bedara Interchange. Mufti Kifayatullah was injured along with his two sons and an aide in the attack, while he was traveling from Islamabad to Mansehra, JUI-F leader’s brother Habib ur Rehman said.

A vehicle hit the car of Kifayatullah from hind side near Bedara Interchange in Mansehra and stopped it near the interchange, his brother said. The armed men escaped from the scene after attacking the victims, leaving them in injured condition, according to sources.

Mufti Kifayatullah and other injured have been admitted at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra for medical attendance.

