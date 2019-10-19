Mufti Naeem opposes JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’

KARACHI: Opposing the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March, Jamia Binoria Aalimiyah chief Mufti Muhammad Naeem on Saturday said that seminaries’ students should not be used for political gains, ARY News reported.

Talking to a two-member delegation comprising Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, who called on him at his office in Jamia Binoria, Mufti Naeem said that seminaries should not be used for politics.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that these types of activities will put negative impacts on seminaries and will hurt the image of Madarras in the world.

Mufti Naeem urged the seminaries to restrain their students from participating in the march.

Read More: JI not to support JUI-F’s Azadi March

Earlier on October 14, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had failed to enlist the support of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) for his upcoming Azadi March.

The JUI-F chief had telephoned JI leader Liaquat Baloch to discuss the anti-government march and sought the latter’s support for the purpose.

Speaking to ARY News, Mr. Baloch had said every political party had its own agenda. The JI had already been engaged in a protest campaign against Indian repression against Kashmiris in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he had added.

Comments

comments