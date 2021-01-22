Dont call him Mufti, says Abdul Qavi’s family as they lock him inside a room

MULTAN: The family of controversial religious cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi has Friday locked him in a house room and forcibly took away his phone after his objectionable videos went viral on social media, ARY News reported.

The family has said Mufti Abdul Qavi has severely hurt their reputation. They have thus renounced his Mufti title.

“Call him Abdul Qavi only,” the family said earlier today.

It added the family is getting him psychiatric treatment and he has been detained inside a locked room with no mobile phone.

It may be noted that this development followed the episode happening last week in which TikToker Hareem Shah slapped Qavi in a video and released it online. The video was followed by series of other clips that were filmed secretly wherein Qavi can be seen having offensive conversations.

READ: TikToker Hareem Shah slaps Mufti Qavi, video goes viral

Earlier it was reported that a video of religious scholar Mufi Qavi being slapped by TikToker Hareem Shah had gone viral on the internet.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, TikToker Hareem Shah can be seen slapping the controversial cleric on the face.

TikTok star Hareem Shah also posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen slapping a former member of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Abdul Qavi. She also wrote a caption in a video, “Will share the reason for slapping Mufti Qavi soon.”

