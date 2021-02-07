WATCH: Mugger steals bag from moving car
SAN FRANCISCO: In a brazen robbery, a mugger stole a bag after smashing the rear windshield of a moving car in the middle of a road in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.
The video shows a passenger jumped out of a black car in the middle of the road with the vehicle still moving. He then smashes the rear windshield of a car, grabs a bag and speeds away.
The mugger took a few seconds to meet his target and accelerated away from the scene.
Ben, the victim, said that he and his wife, Masha, are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park. He said that his wife noticed someone following them after the shoot. Ben said that the muggers deprived them of camera equipment worth $7,000.