WATCH: Mugger steals bag from moving car

SAN FRANCISCO: In a brazen robbery, a mugger stole a bag after smashing the rear windshield of a moving car in the middle of a road in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.

The video shows a passenger jumped out of a black car in the middle of the road with the vehicle still moving. He then smashes the rear windshield of a car, grabs a bag and speeds away.

The mugger took a few seconds to meet his target and accelerated away from the scene.

Ben, the victim, said that he and his wife, Masha, are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park. He said that his wife noticed someone following them after the shoot. Ben said that the muggers deprived them of camera equipment worth $7,000.

