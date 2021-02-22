WATCH: Mugger steals shopper’s firearm before holding him at gunpoint

DETROIT: In a shocking incident, a mugger stole a firearm from a shopper’s pocket before holding him at gunpoint at a convenience store in Michigan, US.

In the CCTV footage, a suspect in red hooded sweatshirt can be seen entering a convenience store at the gas station at West Seven Mile Road on January 28. Meanwhile, his accomplice held the door open.

The mugger noticed a 53-year-old man standing at a nearby counter with his back turned while speaking to the cashier. Within seconds, the mugger snatches a gun from the man’s pocket, WDIV-TV reported.

The suspect then aimed a different handgun and pointed at the victim before fleeing the scene. The suspect, who appears to be with an accomplice who held the door open, rushes out of the convenience store and into a black car with no license plate.

On February 12, the suspect who has been identified as Marcus Brown, was charged in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old man critically wounded at a different gas station on January 27, as per The Detroit News.

The victim told police that three men in black masks confronted him at a gas station on Eight Mile and Glastonbury just before midnight on January 26.

One of the men was armed with a handgun and shot him, according to the outlet. The three men were then seen fleeing south on Glastonbury

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Brown was arrested on February 9 during a traffic stop near the West McNichols and Stout area.

