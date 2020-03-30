Mugger commits suicide as Lahore police try to nab him from water tank

LAHORE: A mugger on Monday allegedly committed suicide in Lahore after the police tried to capture him from a water tank, where he tried to hide after running away from crime scene, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, two muggers were trying to a loot a citizen in Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city when Punjab police’s Dolphin Force intercepted them.

“After seeing police, one of them ran away on his bike while the other tried to hide in a nearby residence.”

“The street criminal hid inside a water tank at the rooftop of the house,” they said adding that as soon as the law enforcement personnel tried to catch him, he committed suicide.

“The police have initiated a search for the victim’s accomplice,” they said adding that the body has been shifted to a hospital for performing medico-legal formalities.

On March 21, two muggers killed a trader in Lahore after he offered resistance during a snatching bid in the city.

According to police, the trader identified as Nasir was returning to his home after collecting an amount from the market when unidentified muggers intercepted him.

“The criminals looted Rs 1 million from the trader and shot him at the spot over offering resistance,” they said.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities as police initiated a search for the culprits involved in the incident .

In another daring bid, in the vicinity of Hadyara on Friday, seven people dressed in Punjab police uniforms burgled a house and escaped without a hitch.

According to details, the individuals have stolen jewellery from the house worth Rs3.5 million along with cash and motorcycles.

