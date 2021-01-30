Muggers deprive man of Rs19mn in Lahore

LAHORE: A man was deprived of Rs19 million by robbers near the Mall Road in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a citizen, Matiullah Khan, was on his way to Hall Road when he was intercepted by masked robbers riding on motorcycles and looted Rs19 million in cash from him at gunpoint.

After robbing the man, the muggers fled from the scene. Later, Matiullah Khan approached the police and lodged an FIR against the suspects.

Police officials said that they have launched investigations into the robbery and were collecting evidence from the scene.

Last year in November, a man had claimed that robbers looted Rs 20 million cash present at his house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.

A case had been registered by a complainant named Khalid Nawaz at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, who claimed that he ran a business and was busy in construction work in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city when the incident occurred.

