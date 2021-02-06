Muhammad Ali Sadpara successfully climbs K2 in winter expedition

SKARDU: Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara has successfully climbed the 8,611-metre K2 — the world’s second-highest mountain and hoisted the Pakistan flag during the K2 Winter Expedition 2021, ARY News reported.

The mountain was successfully climbed on Friday around 5pm, a month after their first attempt failed. Sadpara was accompanied by John Snorri from Iceland.

Sadpara along with his team was on a mission to summit the mountain in winter with oxygen.

Meanwhile, it is being reported through sources that the contact with Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his team have been disconnected from the last 20 hours. The efforts are underway to find the climbers.

Bulgarian climber Atanas Georgiev Skatov who conceded a fall while descending from camp 3 of K2 summit was declared dead on Friday after his body was found by Pakistan Army, said sources.

Skatov had fallen, yesterday, while making it back to K2 basecamp from camp 3 where he’d climbed but on his way back he disappeared.

Later his body was found by the rescue teams of the Pakistan Army.

