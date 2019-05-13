Aslam Shaikh tenders resignation as Larkana mayor

LARKANA: The Mayor of Larkana, Muhammad Aslam Shaikh, on Monday tendered his resignation which he reasoned for bad health barricading his abilities to provide public services, ARY News reported.

Muhammad Aslam Shaikh has submitted his resignation as Larkana mayor to a council officer. Shaikh stated in his resignation that he cannot continue his position owing to his deteriorated health condition.

The resignation will be sent to Secretary Local Government, who will forward it to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its approval.

Mohammed Aslam Shaikh of the Pakistan People’s Party had become mayor after the PPP backed candidates swept the polls for both houses defeating their rivals belonging to the Larkana Awami Ittehad (LAI) and Pakistan Peoples Party-Workers (PPP-W) on August 24 – 2016.

However, few media reports claimed that Shaikh’s resignation came as PPP leaders were not extending their support to him. The Larkana mayor had reportedly faced trouble when several LG members showed lack of confidence in him during April 22 meeting.

Comments

comments