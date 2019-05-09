262 recruits pass the coveted Army Medical core program: ISPR

Recruits from the Army medical core, Abbottabad observed their passing out parade today, Thursday, reported the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Major General Sohail Aziz was the guest of honor to the ceremony.

Passing out parade of Army Medical Corps Recruits was held at AMC School and Centre Abbottabad. Major General Sohail Aziz reviewed parade as chief guest.https://t.co/uP6n23pPOj pic.twitter.com/0urSvDd90p — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 9, 2019

Muhammad Imran of the medical core was awarded with a gold medallion for his excellent performance in the discipline.

The ceremony was attended by serving military personnel, youngsters and the families of those enrolled in the program.

A total of 262 recruits have successfully passed the program.

