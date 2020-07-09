Muhammad Mian Soomro assures to address concerns of power sector investors

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Thursday said the government would take measures to address the concerns of power sector investors, ARY NEWS reported.

He was chairing a meeting of the private financiers, who are willing to invest in the public-owned power plants.

Muhammad Mian Soomro and Nadeem Babar apprised the meeting regarding the issues faced by the power plants in the country including debt financing and sectorial issues besides briefing them on the power policy of the incumbent government.

They were also briefed on circular debt and opportunities for investments in the power sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Mian Soomro said that the privatization process of power plants could not be completed on time.

“We will address the reservations raised by the power sector investors and other issues hindering the privatization process,” he said.

The NEPRA officials also assured the meeting of resolving tariff issues on a priority basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on June 24 chaired a meeting where it was informed that privatization process of two RLNG-based power plants namely Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant in Jhang district and Baloki Power Plant in Kasur are in the final phases.

The process of these plants would be finalized after COVID-19 travel advisory issues are excepted to be resolved in August.

Mian Muhammad Soomro directed the officials to continue the privatization process of public entities included in the active list and said that all legal and administrative issues pertaining to the process should be resolved soon.

We will also seek suggestions from the privatization commission on the process, he said.

Comments

comments