Father-of-six bitten by rabid dog while saving daughter passes away

KARACHI: A 45-year-old man, Muhammad Saleem, lost the battle for his life in a Karachi hospital who had been infected with rabies after bitten by a mad dog in an attempt to save his minor daughter, ARY News reported.

The unlucky man died of the incurable disease rabies at intensive care unit (ICU) of the government-run Jinnah Hospital last night following the unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine for on-time treatment.

Saleem, who was the resident of New Karachi area of the metropolis, was bitten by a rabid dog while attempting to save his four-year-old daughter six weeks ago.

had been brought to the Jinnah hospital in sensitive condition after being taken to Sindh Government Hospital – New Karachi and later Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The relatives bought the anti-rabies vaccine on their own expenses but surprisingly he was given a half dose of the drugs by physicians at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and asked them to take him home.

The deceased Muhammad Saleem was the father of six children and the sole sponsor of his family.

The health condition was deteriorated again which led by the family members to bring him to the Jinnah hospital where he fought for his life for two days which failed last night.

Following the latest death due to unavailability of the anti-rabies vaccines, the toll rises to nine at Jinnah hospital while the overall death count reaches 18 in Karachi.

